MicroVision to Exhibit Interactive Display and Consumer LiDAR at CES 2019

REDMOND, Wash., Dec. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS), a leader in innovative laser beam scanning technology for projection display and sensing, is pleased to announce it will unveil new products for Artificial Intelligence or AI-connected devices at CES 2019. The company will showcase its interactive display engine and its consumer 3D scanning LiDAR sensor. The demonstrations will show how MicroVision technology can be adapted to a variety of applications with display, interaction, and sensing capabilities. MicroVision will showcase its products for AI connected devices at ShowStoppers @ CES 2019 on Jan. 8 and in private scheduled meetings throughout the duration of CES 2019, Jan. 8-11, in Las Vegas.



Interactive Display Engine

MicroVision's technology enables customers to create a more natural user experience for smart speakers connected to AI platforms by adding sight, touch, and gesture to existing voice interactions. CES attendees can witness various AI smart speakers use case demonstrations for MicroVision's Interactive Display, brought to life with multi-point touch and mid-air gesture interactions.

The company's Interactive Display provides an integrated solution for projected display and interactivity in a single module, including hardware, software, and machine learning at the edge.

Key features:

Display and 3D sensing-based interactivity in a single integrated engine

Compact engine size capable of producing a large, 15" interactive display from a height of 9.4"

Multi-mode operation:

- Projection Display: Table top and wall modes

- Interactivity: Multi-touch and mid-air gestures

Vivid, saturated colors and intense contrast ratio

Sensing and display field of views are coincidental

A working demonstration of an end product concept that is enabled by MicroVision's embedded interactive display engine can be viewed here .

Consumer LiDAR

Setting the bar for a new class of compact, mid-range, smart depth sensors, MicroVision will also showcase its Consumer 3D LiDAR at CES. This solution enables new product offerings in indoor home automation, security and navigation by giving AI-enabled applications and services the ability to perceive environments accurately with low latency and high spatial resolution over the entire range of operation, especially in sensors of this size and cost.

At CES, MicroVision will demonstrate use cases, including the automatic management of smart home-enabled devices through the recognition of individuals and positioning.

Key features:

Industry's highest spatial resolution: up to 2K

Lowest volume opto-mechanical engine: 13cc

Industry's highest throughput: up to 20 million points/second

Lowest frame latency: 8.33 msec

Eye safe laser classification: Class 1

AI machine learning at the edge capable

Additional information about this technology can be found in the Technology section of MicroVision's website at www.microvision.com .

To schedule an appointment at CES with MicroVision or learn more about MicroVision's exciting technologies, customers and members of the media should contact Heather Hewit at heatherh@lotus823.com or 732.212.0823. Members of the investment community should contact Ted Moreau at tmoreau@darrowir.com or 608.298.7369 to schedule a meeting with MicroVision management at CES.

About MicroVision

MicroVision is the creator of PicoP® scanning technology, an ultra-miniature sensing and projection solution based on the laser beam scanning methodology pioneered by the company. MicroVision's platform approach for this sensing and display solution means that its technology can be adapted to a wide array of applications and form factors. We combine our hardware, software, and algorithms to unlock value for our customers by providing them a differentiated advanced solution for a rapidly evolving, always-on world.

Extensive research has led MicroVision to become an independently recognized leader in the development of intellectual property. MicroVision's IP portfolio has been recognized by the Patent Board as a top 50 IP portfolio among global industrial companies and has been included in the Ocean Tomo 300 Patent Index. The company is based in Redmond, Washington.

For more information, visit the company's website at www.microvision.com , on Facebook at www.facebook.com/microvisioninc or follow MicroVision on Twitter at @MicroVision .

MicroVision® and PicoP® are registered trademarks of MicroVision, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

