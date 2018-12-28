News Year's Day Toronto Polar Bear Dip Raising Money for Boost Child & Youth Advocacy Centre
TORONTO, Dec. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In its 14th year, Toronto Polar Bear Club's annual dip into Lake Ontario will take place on New Year's Day, 12 noon at Sunnyside Beach. All proceeds from the refreshing plunge will be donated to Boost CYAC, an agency that supports children and youth who have experienced abuse and their families.
EVENT DETAILS
Date: January 1, 2019
Location: Sunnyside Beach, Toronto
Time: 12:00 p.m.
Interview and photo opportunities available
About Boost CYAC
Boost CYAC is a partnership between community and government agencies that brings together all professionals involved in child abuse cases under one roof. It provides a coordinated, seamless, interdisciplinary response to child abuse victims in Toronto. The Centre also offers a number of direct services including: primary prevention, public education, trauma assessment and therapy, Internet child exploitation counselling referral and court preparation for child witnesses. www.boostforkids.org
Media Contact
Lindsay Jolie, Director of Communications & Community Relations
(416) 560-7568 | jolie@boostforkids.org