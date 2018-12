The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of COST, NKTR, FIT and RBBN

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST)

Class Period: June 6, 2018 to October 25, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 7, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Costco Wholesale Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Costco lacked effective internal control over financial reporting; (ii) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about Costco's business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. On October 4, 2018, Costco announces that "in its upcoming fiscal 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K, it expects to report a material weakness in internal control. The weakness relates to general information technology controls in the areas of user access and program change-management over certain information technology systems that support the Company's financial reporting processes. The access issues relate to the extent of privileges afforded users authorized to access company systems." Following this news, shares of Costco fell from a close of $231.68 on October 4, 2018, to a close of $218.82 the following day.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Class Period: November 11, 2017 to October 2, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 31, 2018

The lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, Nektar Therapeutics made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) prior studies which attempted to pegylate IL-2 failed; (2) the extended half-life of the Company's lead I-O candidate, NKTR-214, was unlikely to result in efficacy and created additional high-dosing safety concerns; (3) NKTR-214 was less effective than IL-2 alone; (4) the combination of NKTR-214 with nivolumab has yet to demonstrate significant positive results; and (5) as a result, Nektar's public statements as set forth above were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Fitbit Inc. (NYSE:FIT)

Class Period: August 2, 2016 to January 30, 2017

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 31, 2018

According to the complaint, Fitbit Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the company was struggling to transition its mission and differentiate itself from Apple Inc. and other competitors; (2) as such, the Company was experiencing increased competition; (3) as a result, demand and sell-through for the Company's existing and new products were being negatively impacted; (4) as a result, the Company's sales and financial results were weakening, and growth was slowing; (5) the Company's financial guidance was overstated; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements during the Class Period about Fitbit's business, operations, financial results and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Ribbon Communications, Inc. (formerly Sonus Networks, Inc) (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Class Period: January 8, 2015 to March 24, 2015

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 7, 2019

During the class period, Ribbon Communications, Inc. (formerly Sonus Networks, Inc.) allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company would fall materially short of its $74 million revenue forecast; (2) defendants knew that unrealistic revenue and profitability forecasts remained aspirational and largely unreachable, a fact that senior sales personnel regularly communicated to defendants; (3) a number of 2015 sales had been "pulled forward" to buoy sales numbers in Q4 2014, at management's express direction, and (4) the "backlog" of sales expected to be recognized in early 2015 was significantly lower than usual.

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.