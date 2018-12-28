CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ALGN, AQUA and APHA: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Class Period: April 25, 2018 - October 24, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 4, 2019

The lawsuit alleges: Align Technology, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) at the beginning of the year the Company changed its North American Advantage Customer Loyalty Program by extending the discount qualification period from quarterly to semi-annual and created additional incentive tiers which was intended to, and did, result in "higher overall discounts" for its doctor customers and substantial reduction of the average sales price (ASP); (2) in Q3 the Company initiated a new Invisalign product promotion that resulted in substantial reduction of its ASP; (3) the promotions and discounts would materially impact net income as a result of reduced profit margins; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Class Period: November 6, 2017 - October 30, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 7, 2019

The lawsuit alleges: Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Evoqua failed to successfully integrate its prior acquisitions; (2) Evoqua was experiencing supply chain disruptions influenced by tariffs and an extended delay on a large aquatics project; and (3) as a result, Evoqua's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Aphria Inc. (NYSE:APHA)

Class Period: July 17, 2018 - December 4, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 4, 2019

The lawsuit alleges: Aphria Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Latin American assets acquired by the Company lacked adequate licenses to operate and were overvalued; (2) the acquisition of the Latin American assets would enrich the Company's CEO and other insiders at the expense of shareholders; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

