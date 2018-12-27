Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Synchrony Financial

BENSALEM, Pa., Dec. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the January 2, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased Synchrony Financial ("Synchrony" or the "Company") (NYSE: SYF ) securities between October 21, 2016 and November 1, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Synchrony investors have until January 2, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion.



Synchrony is a private label credit card company. On November 1, 2018, Walmart sued Synchrony accusing the Company of improper underwriting in connection with the Walmart/Synchrony credit card program. On this news, Synchrony's share price fell $3.01, or 10%, to close at $26.43 on November 2, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that during the Class Period, Synchrony falsely represented that its consistent and disciplined underwriting practices had led to a higher quality loan portfolio than those of its competitors. In truth, Synchrony relaxed its underwriting standards and increasingly offered private-label credit cards to riskier borrowers to sustain growth. The truth about Synchrony's credit standards began to be revealed on April 28, 2017, when the Company announced disappointing first quarter 2017 earnings driven by poor loan performance. Following this disclosure, the Company represented that it had tightened credit standards, but falsely characterized those underwriting changes as modest. In fact, the Company had made significant modifications to its underwriting policies, but concealed that these modifications were damaging its relationships with its retail partners, including Walmart.

