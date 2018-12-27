Phunware, Inc. Commences Trading on Nasdaq as PHUN

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Phunware, a leading enterprise cloud platform for mobile which provides software, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, announced the successful completion of its merger with Stellar Acquisition III, Inc. (STLR). The combined company is called Phunware, Inc., and common stock and warrants will trade on Nasdaq under the symbols "PHUN" and "PHUNW."

Phunware's Chief Executive Officer is Alan Knitowski, and its Chief Financial Officer is Matt Aune. The members of the Board of Directors of Phunware are Alan Knitowski, Prokopios (Akis) Tsirigakis, George Syllantavos, Randall Crowder, Lori Tauber Marcus, Kathy Mayor and Keith Cowan. Phunware's headquarters are in Austin, Texas, with additional offices in Newport Beach, California, San Diego, California and Miami, Florida.

Founded nearly a decade ago, Phunware's Software and Solutions provides the only fully-integrated enterprise software platform for mobile that gives companies the products, solutions, data and services necessary to engage, manage and monetize their mobile application audiences globally at scale, including cloud-based mobile software development kits (SDKs) which include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising and analytics; a mobile application framework with pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application solutions; cloud-based vertical solutions for Healthcare, Retail, Media, Real Estate and Hospitality, Sports, Entertainment and others; and a knowledge graph platform, services and data allowing for real-time mobile audience targeting, reach, engagement and monetization for 1:1 insights and interactions globally at scale.

With the launch of PhunCoin, Phunware aims to transform the relationship between brands and consumers by providing individuals the opportunity to earn PhunCoin in return for sharing their information, and companies the opportunity to build a more transparent, authentic and engaged relationship with their audiences.

"We're extremely proud to have completed our merger and begin trading on the Nasdaq, particularly during the year-end chaos in the markets," said Phunware co-founder and CEO Alan S. Knitowski. "We are excited to expose a broader audience to the opportunity to disrupt the way brands and consumers interact through our platform and solutions which enable them to build a more trustworthy and transparent relationship on mobile."

About Phunware:

Phunware is the pioneer of Multiscreen as a Service (MaaS), a fully integrated enterprise software platform for mobile that provides companies the products, solutions and data and services necessary to engage, manage and monetize their mobile application audiences globally at scale that allows brands to engage, manage and monetize their anytime, anywhere mobile application users worldwide. Phunware helps the world's most respected brands create category-defining mobile experiences, with more than one billion active devices touching its platform each month. For more information about how Phunware is transforming the way consumers and brands interact with mobile in the virtual and physical worlds, visit www.phunware.com and follow @phunware on all social media platforms.

Christopher Orzeske (855) 521-8485 Phunware, Inc. 7800 Shoal Creek Boulevard, Suite 230-S Austin, TX 78757