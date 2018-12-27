Star Navigation Announces Warrant Repricing and Extension of Term

TORONTO, Dec. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd. (CSE:SNA) (OTCQB:SNAVF) ("Star" or the "Company") announces that it will amend the exercise price of common share purchase warrants issued pursuant to a private placement announced January 11, 2018 (4,000,000 warrants, original exercise price $0.15), (the " Warrants"). The Warrants will now entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share of Star at an exercise price of $0.07. The expiry date of the Warrants has been amended to February 11, 2019.



Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd. owns the exclusive worldwide license to its proprietary, patented In-flight Safety Monitoring System, STAR-ISMS®, the heart of the STAR-A.D.S. ® System. Its real-time capability of tracking performance trends and predicting incident-occurrence enhances aviation safety and improves fleet management while reducing costs for the operator.

Star's MMI Division designs and manufactures high performance, mission critical, flight deck flat panel displays for defence and commercial aviation industries worldwide.

