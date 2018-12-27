SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Nova Lifestyle, Inc. (NVFY)

NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers Nova Lifestyle, Inc. ("Nova" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:NVFY). Such investors are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/nvfy.



The investigation concerns whether Nova and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On December 21, 2018, Andri Capital reported fictitious sales at Nova, stating that "booked sales of over $50 million in recent years to two companies that either have been dissolved or do not exist[,]" and that "other supposedly large customers of [Nova Lifestyle] do not seem to recognize doing business with Nova LifeStyle (possibly for over $60 million since 2011)." Following this news, Nova's stock dropped sharply on December 21, 2018.

