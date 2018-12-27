Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Appoints Seasoned Financial Executive Gregory Cowan to Board of Directors and Audit Committee

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Dec. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc ("Osmotica" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:OSMT), a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Gregory Cowan, a seasoned financial executive with almost 40 years of experience will join the Company's Board of Directors and its Audit Committee on January 2, 2019.



"We are pleased that Greg will be joining our Board of Directors. Greg's financial acumen, corporate governance expertise and extensive experience growing businesses will add an important perspective and valuable counsel to Osmotica's management team as we advance and commercialize our portfolio," stated Brian Markison, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer.

Prior to joining Osmotica's Board of Directors, Gregory Cowan served for one year as the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Avantor, Inc. Mr. Cowan has also served for eight years as the Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and five years as Corporate Controller of VWR Corporation, which was acquired by Avantor, Inc. in 2017. Prior to joining VWR Corporation, Mr. Cowan spent approximately five years at CDI Corporation, a professional services company, in various senior financial positions, most recently as Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer. Prior to CDI Corporation, he was Vice President of Internal Audit at Crown Holdings, Inc. (formerly Crown Cork and Seal Company Inc.) for approximately eight years and a senior manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLC, where he served in various audit and consulting capacities for eleven years. Mr. Cowan also previously served as a director of Emtec, Inc., including as the chairman of its audit committee and member of its compensation committee. He graduated from Rutgers University with a degree in accounting and finance.

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. Our diversified product portfolio in the specialty neurology and women's health therapeutic areas, together with our non-promoted complex formulations of generic drugs, form the foundation of our unwavering commitment to improve patients' lives.

Osmotica has a late‑stage development pipeline highlighted by two NDA candidates in Phase III clinical trials: arbaclofen extended‑release tablets for muscle spasticity in multiple sclerosis patients and RVL‑1201 (oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution, 0.1%) for the treatment of blepharoptosis, or droopy eyelid.

Osmotica has operations in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary.

