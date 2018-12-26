Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST)

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder protection law firm Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") reminds investors of the January 7, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased Costco Wholesale Corporation ("Costco" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: COST ) securities between June 6, 2018 and October 25, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Costco investors have until January 7, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion.



On October 4, 2018, Costco announced "in its upcoming fiscal 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K, it expects to report a material weakness in internal control. The weakness relates to general information technology controls in the areas of user access and program change-management over certain information technology systems that support the Company's financial reporting processes. The access issues relate to the extent of privileges afforded users authorized to access company systems." On this news, shares of Costco fell from a close of $231.68 per share on October 4, 2018, to a close of $218.82 on October 5, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Costco failed to maintain appropriate internal controls over financial reporting. The Company admitted on October 4, 2018, that "in its upcoming fiscal 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K, it expects to report a material weakness in internal control. The weakness relates to general information technology controls in the areas of user access and program change-management over certain information technology systems that support the Company's financial reporting processes. The access issues relate to the extent of privileges afforded users authorized to access company systems." Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period.

