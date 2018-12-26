SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of NVIDIA Corporation of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 19, 2019 – NVDA

NEW YORK, Dec. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:



To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of NVIDIA Corporation ("NVIDIA ") (NASDAQ:NVDA) between August 10, 2017 and November 15, 2018 . You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California. To get more information go to:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/nvidia-corporation-loss-form?wire=3

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Throughout the Class Period, in response to analysts' questions on the Company's ability to manage inventory in the fact of uncertain cryptocurrency markets, Defendants assured investors that they were following the cryptocurrency markets closely and could therefore adjust to possible rapid changes. Defendants then touted that the Company and its executives were "masters at managing [its] channel" and "understand the channel very well." Moreover, NVIDIA assured investors that surging demand for GPUs among cryptocurrency miners would not have a negative impact on the Company because of a strong demand for GPUs by NVIDIA's core customer base of computer gamers. These statements were false and misleading. As a result of these misrepresentations, NVIDIA shares traded at artificially inflated prices throughout the Class Period.

If you suffered a loss in NVIDIA, you have until February 19, 2019 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

