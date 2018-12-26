CLASS ACTION UPDATE for TX and MAR: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
NEW YORK, Dec. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.
Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)
Class Period: May 1, 2014 - November 27, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 28, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/ternium-s-a-loss-form?wire=3
Allegations: Ternium S.A. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendant Paolo Rocca, Ternium's Chairman, knew that one of his company's executives paid cash to government officials from 2009 to 2012 to expedite compensation payments for the sale of Ternium's Sidor unit; (2) this conduct would lead Rocca to be charged in a graft scheme and subject Ternium, its affiliates, and/or its executives to heightened governmental scrutiny; and (3) as a result, Ternium's public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.
On November 27, 2018, Bloomberg reported that Rocca was indicted for his role in a graft scheme. According to the article, "The judge charged Rocca after the Argentine billionaire testified that one of his company's executives paid an undisclosed amount of cash to government officials in monthly installments from 2009 to 2012. The officials were allegedly working for then-President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner's administration to speed up a compensation payment from Venezuela's Hugo Chavez for the nationalization of Sidor, a unit that had been seized by Venezuela. Rocca's group was compensated with $1.95 billion for the unit."
To learn more about the Ternium S.A. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.
Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)
Class Period: November 9, 2016 - November 29, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 30, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/marriott-international-inc-loss-form?wire=3
Allegations: During the class period, Marriott International, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Marriott's and Starwood's systems storing their customers' personal data were not secure; (2) there had been unauthorized access on Starwood's network since 2014; (3) consequently, the personal data of approximately 500 million Starwood guests and the sensitive personal information of approximately 327 million of those guests may have been exposed to unauthorized parties; and (4) as a result, Marriott's public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.
To learn more about the Marriott International, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.
You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.
Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
