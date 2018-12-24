Galane Gold Ltd. Announces Termination of Agreement to Acquire Andy Well Project

TORONTO, Dec. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galane Gold Ltd. ("Galane Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV:GG, OTCQB:GGGOF) announces that it has terminated its previously announced agreement to acquire the Andy Well Project from Andy Well Mining Pty Ltd and Doray Minerals Limited due to various conditions precedent not being met.



About Galane Gold

