Partners REIT Announces Court Approval of Settlement of Class Action

TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Partners Real Estate Investment Trust ("Partners REIT" or the "REIT") (TSX:PAR) is pleased to announce that the terms of the Class Action settlement previously announced on October 31, 2018 between, among others, certain former trustees and a former officer of Partners REIT, have been approved by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice. Pursuant to those terms, the Class Action will be formally dismissed on or around January 28, 2019. The REIT is not a defendant in the Class Action.

About Partners REIT

Partners REIT is a real estate investment trust that manages a portfolio of retail and mixed-use community and neighbourhood shopping centres located in both primary and secondary markets across Canada.

