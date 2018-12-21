Aeterna Zentaris Settles Dispute with David Dodd and Philip Theodore

CHARLESTON, S.C., Dec. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeterna Zentaris Inc., (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSX:AEZS) has settled its previously disclosed litigation in South Carolina and Canada with former officers of the Company, David Dodd and Philip Theodore. As part of that settlement, the Company has agreed to make a settlement payment to Mr. Dodd in the amount of $775,000.



