G2 Hoops, LLC Announces Two Indiana Youth Basketball Tournaments to Raise Visibility of Talented High School Student Athletes to College Coaches and Scouts

HAMMOND, Ind., Dec. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gregory Jones II, owner of G2 Hoops, LLC, a sports marketing/event management company providing development and exposure for athletes through the game of basketball, is pleased to announce that two invitational tournaments for high school athletes will take place in December 2018 and January 2019.



Gregory Jones II, owner of G2 Hoops, LLC





"The tournaments give kids more exposure in regard to recruiting," said Jones. "Every high school player does not have the necessary resources to obtain an athletic scholarship to a college/university. Through our tournaments we provide a platform where high schools can be seen by college coaches and scouting services. We also want to raise the awareness of basketball at the youth level. Provide quality events in grassroots basketball."

The Second Annual Hoops 4 Pink, a high school girls basketball tournament featuring some of the top high school programs in the Midwest region that also brings awareness to breast cancer, is scheduled to take place at Bishop Noll Institute in Hammond December 26-29, 2018. The tournament will focus on girls between ages 6-18.

The Second Annual Mac Jelks Invitational, a boys and girls basketball high school invitational featuring teams from Chicagoland and other regions of the country, will take place at Bishop Noll Institute January 1-3, 2019.

"We are excited to announce BC Christian Prep will be in attendance," Jones said. "This will be the first time a Canadian high school will play in the tournament."

Last year's event attracted high school athletes from Alabama, Georgia, California, Kentucky, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, and Indiana as well as scores of supportive coaches, parents, and basketball fans.

About Gregory Jones II

Born in Gary, Indiana, Gregory Jones II attended Bishop Noll Institute in Hammond where he graduated in 2005. While in high school, Jones earned all-area, all-conference, and other awards for his skills on the court. Bob Gibbons who edits and publishes the "All Star Sports Report" ranked Jones as one of the best point guards in the Midwest. Jones graduated from Purdue University Calumet in 2010. He currently resides in Northwest Indiana.

Over the years, Jones has helped develop basketball throughout the continent of Africa. He has worked in player development with AAU programs, international basketball federations, high schools, colleges, and individual professional athletes. In 2014 Jones helped Ehab Amin become the first player from Northern Africa/Middle East to participate in the Nike Global Challenge. In 2015 Greg assisted Karim Sameh Azab become the first Northern Africa/Middle East native to play on Nike's prestigious EYBL circuit with CP3 All Stars.

About G2 Hoops, LLC

G2 Hoops, LLC is a sports marketing and event management company, providing skill development and exposure events in grassroots basketball as a platform for young athletes. The organization is the first company to host a high school event in Indiana featuring high schools from over five different states. G2 Hoops LLC events have featured players that have participated in Nike Hoop Summit, Nike EYBL (Boys/Girls), Adidas Gauntlet (Boys/Girls), Under Armour Association, McDonalds All American Game, Jordan Brand Classic, and Geico (Formerly Dick's Sporting Goods) National tournament.

For the latest information about G2 Hoops, LLC, please follow our Social Media:

Facebook: G2 Hoops LLC

Twitter: @1gjones2

Instagram: @1gjones2

For More Information Contact:

Taroue Brooks

Taroue.brooks@yahoo.com

202-431-1119

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3674f998-db7c-47ea-9468-035bea1e282c