Bonify Selects RavenQuest to Provide Management Services

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RavenQuest BioMed Inc. (the "Company" or "RavenQuest") – (CSE:RQB, OTCQB:RVVQF, Frankfurt: 1IT)) announces it has been retained by Canadian Licensed Producer, Bonify. RavenQuest will provide comprehensive management services including operational direction and oversight to Bonify's 320,000 square foot cannabis production facility located in Winnipeg, Manitoba.



RavenQuest has a lengthy history as a leading consultant in the Canadian cannabis space and has been retained for the purposes of maintaining compliance with Health Canada regulations and improving and streamlining production operations.

Bonify Chairman, Jeffery Dyck, stated that "Bonify's board has complete confidence in RavenQuest's ability to implement industry best standards of operation and production. We take organization culture very seriously and have selected, in RavenQuest, the industry leader in cannabis operational expertise so that Bonify can emerge as a top level producer as we move forward."

About RavenQuest BioMed Inc.

RavenQuest BioMed Inc. is a diversified publicly traded cannabis company with divisions focused upon cannabis production, management services & consulting and specialized research & development. RavenQuest is a licensed producer with facilities located in Markham, Ontario and Edmonton, Alberta. RavenQuest maintains a research partnership with Montreal's McGill University focused upon cultivar (strain) recognition, plant stabilization and yield maximization of the cannabis plant. The Company focuses on partnerships with Indigenous communities.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of

RAVENQUEST BIOMED INC.

"George Robinson"

Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Mathieu McDonald, Corporate Communications – 604-484-1230

Neither Canadian Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements