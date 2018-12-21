Clearwave Corporation Has Record Fourth Quarter

ATLANTA, GA, Dec. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearwave Corporation, located at 219 Perimeter Center Parkway, Atlanta, GA is a healthcare IT company focused on providing patient access solutions via kiosk, desktop and mobile. During the last 5 years, the company has been growing at a rapid pace. Fourth quarter of 2018 has been exceptionally strong as Clearwave gained new logos across the country including new clients in Alabama, California, Florida, New Hampshire, Ohio, Texas, Washington and Wisconsin. Additionally, Clearwave Corporation's patient access solutions have been implemented in major university settings, hospital and multi-specialty locations.

Clearwave's Suite of Patient Access Solutions including: free standing kiosks, Mobile Pre-Check™, desktop, and Enterprise Eligibility™ Clearwave's real-time insurance eligibility verification.









Gerard White , Clearwave Corporation CEO, said, "When we started this company in 2004, we had one mission in mind and that was to provide patients the same type of user-friendly self-service options for check-in and real-time data authentication that were readily available in the banking industry from as early as 1984. Since our founding, we have never wavered from our original goal of providing a frictionless patient check-in. Today, Clearwave operates in 44 states, across 31 different specialty types, and integrates to more than 40 EMR/PM/HIS products. Our year over year increase in gross revenue, new client acquisitions and client retention are a testimony to the fact that we provide an unparalleled product; more importantly, our support and implementation teams are unrivaled."

Jennifer White, CMPE, CEO, Orthopedic Associates of Dutchess County stated, "You have a fantastic product and a highly-engaged support and service team! At our recent go-live, I especially appreciated the on-site presence of Clearwave's Implementation Consultant, Tejas Ramalingam. We are very thankful to find a vendor that provides us with the solutions we have so desperately needed in our practice."

Clearwave's self-service patient registration platform is part of a larger and more comprehensive portfolio of solutions that enhance an organization's existing systems while improving current processes. Clearwave allows healthcare organizations to share patient data, lower healthcare administration costs, comply with federal and state regulations and improve the patient experience. Please visit www.clearwaveinc.com for more information.

