Investor Alert – Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. Investigating Potential Claims Against Certain Officers and Directors of Immunomedics, Inc.

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating potential claims on behalf of investors of Immunomedics, Inc. ("Immunomedics") (NasdaqGM:IMMU).



The investigation concerns whether certain of the officers or directors of Immunomedics may have violated federal securities laws. Specifically, on December 17, 2018, FDAnews.com published an article entitled "FDA Hits Immunomedics for Data Integrity Breach." FDAnews.com reported, in part, that "[t]he FDA cited Immunomedics for a host of violations—including its handling of a data integrity breach—observed at its Morris Plains, New Jersey, drug substance manufacturing facility between August 6 and 14." The article further reported that the data breach included "manipulated bioburden samples, misrepresentation of an integrity test procedure in the batch record, and backdating of batch records, such as dates of analytical results."

Following publication of this article, Immunomedics' stock price fell sharply on December 20, 2018, damaging investors.

