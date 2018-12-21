SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Immunomedics, Inc. (IMMU)

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers Immunomedics, Inc. ("Immunomedics" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:IMMU). Such investors are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/immu.



The investigation concerns whether Immunomedics and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On December 17, 2018, FDAnews.com published an article entitled "FDA Hits Immunomedics for Data Integrity Breach." The article reported, in part, that "[t]he FDA cited Immunomedics for a host of violations—including its handling of a data integrity breach—observed at its Morris Plains, New Jersey, drug substance manufacturing facility between August 6 and 14." The article further stated that the data breach included "manipulated bioburden samples, misrepresentation of an integrity test procedure in the batch record, and backdating of batch records, such as dates of analytical results." Following publication of this article, Immunomedics' stock price fell sharply, damaging investors.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Immunomedics shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/immu. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.