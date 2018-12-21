Harvest Receives Santa Monica Dispensary License as Top Ranked Applicant

Phoenix, Dec. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harvest Health & Recreation, Inc. (Harvest), a vertically integrated public cannabis company with one of the largest footprints in the United States and now listed publicly on the CSE in Canada (CSE:HARV), was awarded the highest score of all applicants and received one of only two licenses to operate a dispensary in Santa Monica, California. The final decision, by Santa Monica's Director of Planning and Community Development, came after 21 applicants were judged on a series of standards and merits including relevant experience across multiple verticals in the cannabis space, prior demonstration of compliance, financial viability and proposed community benefits. Harvest adds this license to its growing assets in California, more than 60 others nationally and its expanding footprint in 12 states across the US.





"Santa Monica has close to 100,000 residents and is a premiere destination for nearly nine million tourists annually and LA residents. Harvest is proud to add this coveted location to our ever-growing map, further expanding our California footprint, while continuing our goal to deliver unparalleled return on invested capital," said Steve White, founder and CEO of Harvest. "This latest win is a testament to the experience and approach of our entire application team, which has won more than 50 licenses across the country. This is an application that represents a unique opportunity in California with only two retail licenses being awarded for the popular city. We look forward to bringing our leading products and award-winning storefronts to Santa Monica residents and visitors. California is the largest cannabis market in the world and a crucial part of our long-term expansion plans."

Founded in 2011 in Arizona, Harvest is now one of the only consistently profitable, vertically integrated cannabis companies in the U.S. The company brings together in-house cultivation, manufacturing, retail facilities, construction, real estate and technologies, backed by experienced finance, compliance, operations, real estate, human resources, marketing and legal teams, who have a proven and trusted track record in writing applications and working in the cannabis industry. With more than 425 employees, Harvest plans to continue to grow its operations across the U.S. and in California throughout 2019.





About Harvest Health & Recreation, Inc.:

Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. is one of the first consistently profitable, vertically integrated cannabis companies with one of the largest footprints in the U.S. Harvest's complete vertical solution includes industry-leading cultivation, manufacturing, and retail facilities, construction, real estate, technology and operational expertise — leveraging in-house legal, HR and marketing teams, along with proven experts in writing and winning state-based applications. The company has more than 425 employees with proven experience, expertise and knowledge of in-house best practices that are drawn upon whenever Harvest enters new markets. Harvest's executive team is comprised of leaders in finance, compliance, real estate and operations. Since its founding in 2011, Harvest has grown its footprint every year and now has more than 60 licenses in 12 states, with planned expansion into additional states by 2020. Harvest shares timely updates and releases as part of its regular course of business with the media and the interested public. For more information, visit: https://www.harvestinc.com/.

