Iovance Biotherapeutics to Present at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Dec. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA), a biotechnology company developing novel cancer immunotherapies based on tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) technology, today announced that the company will present at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco. Details of the presentation are as follows:



Presenter: Maria Fardis, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer

Date: Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019

Time: 10:30 a.m. PST

Webcast: A live and archived audio webcast of the presentation will be available in the "Investors" section at www.iovance.com .

About Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc.



Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of cancer immunotherapy products for the treatment of various cancers. The company's lead product candidate is an adoptive cell therapy using TIL technology being investigated for the treatment of patients with metastatic melanoma, recurrent and/or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, recurrent, metastatic or persistent cervical cancer and locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. For more information, please visit http://www.iovance.com .

