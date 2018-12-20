Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.: AIM and ESM Admission

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. ("Falcon")



AIM and ESM Admission

21 December 2018 - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV:FO, AIM: FOG, ESM: FAC)) announces that an application has been made to AIM and ESM for the admission to trading of 1,100,000 previously issued common shares of no par value, in Falcon. Admission is expected to occur on 24 December 2018. The common shares were issued pursuant to the exercise of options granted under Falcon's approved stock option plan.





CONTACT DETAILS:

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. +353 1 676 8702 Philip O'Quigley, CEO +353 87 814 7042 Anne Flynn, CFO +353 1 676 9162 Davy (NOMAD & Joint Broker) John Frain / Barry Murphy +353 1 679 6363 RBC (Joint Broker) Matthew Coakes / Martin Copeland +44 20 7653 4000 Cenkos Securities plc (Joint Broker) Neil McDonald / Derrick Lee +44 131 220 9771

About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is an international oil and gas company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of conventional and unconventional oil and gas assets, with the current portfolio focused in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with a technical team based in Budapest, Hungary.

For further information on Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. please visit www.falconoilandgas.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.