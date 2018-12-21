TECHNICOLOR: PREPAYMENT OF EIB LOAN - 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA UPDATE

PRESS RELEASE

PREPAYMENT OF eIB LOAN

2018 adjusted ebitda update

Paris (France), 21 December 2018 - Technicolor ((Euronext Paris: TCH, OTCQX:TCLRY) announces that it will prepay the European Investment Bank ("EIB") loan of €90 million before year end 2018. The remaining 2023 maturity senior secured term loans are covenant free.

The Group now expects 2018 Adjusted EBITDA (at constant exchange rate vs. 2017) to be in a range of €265 million to €275 million, in line with the consensus to date. This results from continued growth in the Production Services business, in particular in Film & TV Visual Effects division, the acceleration of Connected Home's transformation program and residual revenues from the Patent Licensing business, offsetting a difficult end of the year in the DVD market.

In addition, the Group informs the market that it is not engaged in any strategic discussions including any related to the Connected Home business.

