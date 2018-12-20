Critical Control: Management Appointments

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Critical Control Energy Services Corp. (TSX:CCZ, CCZ.PR.A)) ("Critical Control") announces the appointments of Andrew Varsanyi and Brandy Hunter as Vice Presidents of Critical Control. As part of a restructuring to reduce costs and streamline operations, Karim Punja, Chief Operating Officer and Brad Lepla, Chief Financial Officer have resigned their positions to pursue other opportunities.



"Andrew and Brandy have been instrumental in the growth of Critical Control and it has been a privilege to work with them to redesign our Company for profitable operations and growth," said Alykhan Mamdani, President and CEO of Critical Control. "I would like to thank both Karim and Brad for their contribution and wish them well in their future endeavours."

Brandy Hunter joined Critical Control in 2008 and in the past 10 years has been instrumental in managing or reorganizing each of the Company's software product lines and services. As Vice President, Brandy will be responsible for the Canadian sales team, Critical Control's proprietary ProMonitor solution and the Company's Production Accounting software and services.

Andrew Varsanyi joined Critical Control in 2012 and has led a number of initiatives and teams throughout the organization. As Vice President, Andrew will lead the Company's US services business, the US sales team and Critical Control's core product teams including ProChart, NetFlow and ProTrend.

On an interim basis, Alykhan Mamdani, CEO of Critical Control will be responsible for the regulatory requirements of Chief Financial Officer. Until a permanent solution is finalized, he will be supported in these duties by a member of a national accounting firm under a contract for services arrangement.

About Critical Control

Critical Control provides solutions for the collection, control and analysis of measurement and operational data related to oil and gas wells across North America. We provide services to capture the data, cloud based software to visualize and manage it and the business intelligence to make quicker and more informed operational decisions.

