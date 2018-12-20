The Cooper Companies Sets Annual Meeting and Stockholder Record Dates

PLEASANTON, Calif., Dec. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) today announced that it will hold its next annual meeting of stockholders on Monday, March 18, 2019. Stockholders of record as of the close of business on January 22, 2019 will be eligible to vote on matters presented in the Company's proxy statement, including electing its slate of directors.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc. ("Cooper") is a global medical device company publicly traded on the NYSE (NYSE:COO). Cooper is dedicated to being A Quality of Life Company™ with a focus on delivering shareholder value. Cooper operates through two business units, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. CooperVision brings a refreshing perspective on vision care with a commitment to developing a wide range of high-quality products for contact lens wearers and providing focused practitioner support. CooperSurgical is committed to advancing the health of families with its diversified portfolio of products and services focusing on women's health, fertility and diagnostics. Headquartered in Pleasanton, CA, Cooper has more than 12,000 employees with products sold in over 100 countries. For more information, please visit www.coopercos.com.

Contact:

Kim Duncan

Vice President, Investor Relations and Administration

925-460-3663

ir@cooperco.com