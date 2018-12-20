Dawson James Securities Announces Closing of $2.0 Million Offering for Nemaura Medical, Inc.

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dawson James Securities, Inc. in conjunction with Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) announced today the closing of a public offering of 1,942,061 Units resulting in gross proceeds of approximately $2.0 million. The Unit consisted of one common share sold at $1.04 per share, an approximate 25% discount to the market price ($1.39) of NMRD at deal announcement and a series of 1,942,061 60-Month Warrants (100% Coverage) with an exercise price of $1.04.



Dawson James Securities, Inc. acted as the sole placement agent on the transaction.

Nemaura Medical plans to use the net proceeds from the offering towards a U.S. FDA clinical trial, product launch in Europe and the development of a second generation of sugarBEAT®, as well as for general corporate and working capital purposes.

This offering is being made pursuant to an effective "shelf" registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-210293) that was previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and declared effective by the SEC on March 31, 2016. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus. The preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus related to the offering has been filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC's website located at http://www.sec.gov . Copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained by contacting Dawson James Securities, Inc., Attention: Prospectus Department, 1 North Federal Highway, 5th Floor, Boca Raton, FL 33432, mmaclaren@dawsonjames.com or toll free at 866.928.0928.

About Nemaura Medical, Inc.

Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ: NMRD ) is a medical technology company developing sugarBEAT® as a non-invasive, affordable and flexible Continuous Glucose Monitor (CGM) designed to help people with diabetes and pre-diabetics to better manage their glucose levels by spending more time in range. Insulin users can adjunctively use sugarBEAT® when calibrated with a finger-stick glucose reading.

SugarBEAT® consists of a daily disposable adhesive skin-patch connected to a rechargeable transmitter, with an app displaying glucose readings at five-minute intervals for periods of up to 24 hours.

For more information visit:

www.NemauraMedical.com

www.SugarBEAT.com

About Dawson James Securities, Inc.

Dawson James Securities specializes in capital raising for small and microcap public and private growth companies primarily in the Life Science/Health Care, Technology and Consumer sectors and is a full service investment banking firm with research, institutional and retail sales, and execution trading and corporate services. Headquartered in Boca Raton, FL, Dawson James is privately held with offices in New York, Maryland and New Jersey. www.dawsonjames.com

Safe Harbor Statement

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A Of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements that include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

