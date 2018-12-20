CLASS ACTION UPDATE for OZK and XRAY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Class Period: February 19, 2016 - October 18, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 26, 2018

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/bank-ozk-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: Bank OZK made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company lacked adequate internal controls to assess credit risk; (2) as a result, certain of the Company's loans posed an increased risk of loss; (3) certain substandard loans were reasonably likely to lead to charge-offs; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On October 18, 2018, the Company reported that it had "incurred combined charge-offs of $45.5 million on two Real Estate Specialties Group credits" that had previously been classified as substandard. On this news, the Company's share price fell $9.33 per share to close at $25.52 per share on October 19, 2018.

To learn more about the Bank OZK class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



Dentsply Sirona, Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Class Period: (i) all persons who purchased the common stock of Dentsply Sirona, Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) between February 20, 2014 and August 7, 2018; (ii) all Dentsply International Inc. shareholders who held shares as of the record date of December 2, 2015 and were entitled to vote with respect to the Acquisition at the January 11, 2016 special meeting of Dentsply International Inc. shareholders; and (iii) all persons who purchased or otherwise acquired the common stock of Dentsply International in exchange for their shares of common stock of Sirona in connection with the Acquisition

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 9, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/dentsply-sirona-inc-loss-form?wire=3

The complaint alleges that during the Class Period, Defendants attributed the Company's financial performance to the Company's "innovation," "operational improvement efforts," "new products," and "continued investments in sales and marketing" and told investors that these factors helped the Company succeed despite the "highly competitive" market for its products. In reality, the Company's financial results had been buoyed by an anticompetitive scheme among the Company's three primary distributors that suppressed competition in the dental supply market and artificially inflated the price of dental supplies sold by Dentsply. Further, Defendants concealed that an exclusive distribution arrangement that Sirona had with one of its distributors, Patterson Companies, Inc. ("Patterson"), required Patterson to regularly make large minimum purchases regardless of demand and, as a result, by 2015, Patterson had been supplied with so much excess inventory that it could not be sold. This channel-stuffing rendered the Company's reported sales, financial results and guidance materially false and misleading. In addition, the Company represented that it reported its financial statements, including its goodwill, in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. In fact, the Company's reported goodwill was artificially inflated and not reported in accordance with GAAP because it did not reflect the financial impact of the anticompetitive scheme.

To learn more about the Dentsply Sirona, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .

