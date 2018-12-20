Chemesis International Inc. Announces Launch of Jay & Silent Bob Brand at Emerald Cup

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chemesis International Inc. (CSE: CSI ) (OTC: CADMF ) (FRA: CWAA ) (the "Company" or "Chemesis"), is proud to announce the successful launch of the Jay & Silent Bob brand at Emerald Cup 2018 , and in its first week of sales has purchase orders of over US $100,000. In the coming weeks, the brand will also be adding a pre-packaged flower line, which will be manufactured, distributed, and transported through the Desert Zen facility.

The Emerald Cup is Northern California's premier cannabis destination, while advancing the concept of sustainable, outdoor farming. Its reputation is firmly solidified as the largest, most respected, organic, outdoor, cannabis competition in the world. As a group, The Emerald Cup prides itself in bringing together experts and educators in the cannabis field to our fellow farmers, patients, and patrons each year. It is a community celebration that has grown to become a global movement honoring the year's finest, organic, sun-grown, cannabis harvest.

"We are extremely pleased with the progress that the Jay & Silent Bob brand has made in such a short period of time," said CEO, Edgar Montero. "The team received a very positive reception at Emerald Cup, not only generating significant interest in the brand, but also showed the ability to secure significant purchase orders in just the first week of its launch. To assist with further growth, Chemesis will leverage its existing distribution relationships to bring the brand to dispensaries in Southern California."

The Company is also pleased to announce the official start of production at its SAP Global state-of-the art production facility, and will begin processing orders this month. Trim is being stock-piled to produce high-quality oil for 3rd parties and Chemesis's flagship brands, including California Sap .

About Chemesis International Inc.

Chemesis International Inc. is a vertically integrated global leader in the cannabis industry, currently operating within California, Puerto Rico, and finalizing an acquisition in Colombia.

Chemesis is developing a strong foothold in key markets, from cultivation, to manufacturing, distribution and retail. Chemesis has facilities in both Puerto Rico and California, allowing for cost effective production and distribution of its products. In addition, Chemesis leverages exclusive brands and partnerships and uses the highest quality extraction methods to provide consumers with quality cannabis products.

Chemesis will add shareholder value by exploring opportunities in emerging markets while consistently delivering quality product to its consumers from seed to sale.

