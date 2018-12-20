HighPoint Renews CMMI Appraisals

Herndon, VA, Dec. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HighPoint Global, LLC, a leading provider of customer experience and digital solutions for government agencies, announced today that its HighPoint Digital Software Development and SAMS Services unit has been re-appraised at Maturity Level 3 of the CMMI Institute's Capability Model Maturity Integration (CMMI) for development and at Maturity Level 2 for services. HighPoint has held these distinctions since 2015. The appraisal was performed by A1 Independent Consulting.

An appraisal at Maturity Level 3 for development indicates that the organization performs at a "defined" level. At this level, processes are well characterized and understood, and are described in standards, procedures, tools, and methods. The organization's set of standard processes, which is the basis for Maturity Level 3, is established and improved over time.

The Maturity Level 2 appraisal for services indicates the organization is performing at a "managed" level where projects have ensured that processes are planned and executed in accordance with policy, employ skilled people who have adequate resources to produce controlled outputs, and involve relevant stakeholders. At Maturity Level 2, projects are monitored, controlled, and reviewed.

"As we work to help our customers efficiently integrate the people, processes and technology for better customer service and IT modernization, we must ensure that our processes for doing so are stable and repeatable," commented Ben Lanius, CEO of HighPoint. "Our team is committed to both the process and the customer mission in equal measure, ensuring our solutions exceed customer expectations."

About HighPoint Global

HighPoint helps government agencies elevate the citizen experienceTM by improving the touchpoints through which citizens interact with government. From contact centers and employee experience to digital and data services, our team works with government agencies to more efficiently integrate the people, processes and technology that help government deliver on the needs of citizens and employees. HighPoint delivers services for 15 government clients including the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Office of the Comptroller of Currency, Department of State, Defense Logistics Agency and Department of Housing and Urban Development.

HighPoint is a privately held company founded in 2006 with 300 employees across offices in Indianapolis, Indiana; Baltimore, Maryland; and Reston and Herndon, Virginia. For additional information about HighPoint, visit www.highpointglobal.com.

Kim Miller HighPoint Global 7039355010 kim.miller@highpointglobal.com