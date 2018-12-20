Leading New England CPA Firm EJ Callahan & Associates Appoints Dan Andrews to Partner

WOBURN, Mass., Dec. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EJ Callahan & Associates , a leading CPA firm providing accounting, audit, tax and business advisory services to some of New England's most prominent businesses, today announced the appointment of Dan Andrews to partner. Most recently a senior manager with the firm, Dan specializes in delivering accounting services to the construction, professional services and real estate industries. A Certified Public Accountant in the state of Massachusetts for nearly a decade, Dan is an active member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accounts (AICPA), the Construction Financial Management Association (CFMA) and the Massachusetts Society of Certified Public Accountants (MSCPA).



Dan Andrews





Dan offers a comprehensive set of services including audits, reviews, compilations, tax planning and tax compliance. Known for his commitment to excellent customer service, depth of industry knowledge and timeliness, Dan consistently demonstrates leadership among the staff and works tirelessly to deliver on client expectations.

Prior to EJ Callahan, Dan served in senior roles at professional service firms RSM and KPMG, and earned both Bachelors of Science in Business Administration and Masters of Science in Accounting from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst. Dan is also currently working to complete his Masters of Science in Taxation from Bentley University. Dedicated to giving back to the community, Dan has participated in the Pan Mass Challenge for nearly a decade and actively participates in the Big Brother Big Sisters Massachusetts Bay organization.

"Dan is a true asset to our firm. His appointment to partner underscores our unwavering confidence in his ability to lead our team, deliver exceptional customer service and strategically grow the business," said Ed Callahan, founder, EJ Callahan & Associates. "He is well respected by clients and colleagues alike and will be influential on the future of our organization as we continue to look for opportunities to enhance our services and evolve our business."

About EJ Callahan & Associates:

E. J. Callahan & Associates, LLC is a leading Massachusetts-based CPA firm offering accounting, audit, tax and business advisory services to some of New England's most prominent businesses. From construction to manufacturing, real estate developers to non-profits, EJC prides itself on partnering with clients to help them achieve and sustain success. Dedicated to teamwork, focus and passion, EJC is known for technical excellence and superior client service. For more information visit: www.ejccpa.com .

Media Contact:

Sarah Murray

Attune Communications

781-378-2674

sarah@attunecommunications.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1565c6b6-4c4b-4f5f-869e-5b4318bc156a