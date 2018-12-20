Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. Announces Payment of Quarterly $0.12 per Share Dividend
GREAT NECK, N.Y., Dec. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) announced today that, in accordance with the board approved dividend declared on October 22, 2018, a cash dividend of $0.12 per share will be paid to all shareholders of record on December 31, 2018. The dividend will be paid on January 15, 2019.
Contact: Assaf Ran, CEO (516) 444-3400 SOURCE: Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc.