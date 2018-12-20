The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of PPDF, BA, APHA and TDOC

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE:PPDF)

Class Period: Purchasers of American Depositary Shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Registration Statement issued in connection with PPDAI's November 2017 Initial Public Offering

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 25, 2019

The complaint alleges that the Registration Statement issued in connection with the IPO contained materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material information, including that: (1) PPDAI was engaged in predatory lending practices that saddled subprime borrowers and those with poor or limited credit histories with high interest rate debt they could not repay; (2) many of PPDAI's customers were using PPDAI-provided loans to repay existing loans they otherwise could not afford to repay, thereby inflating PPDAI's revenues and active borrower numbers and increasing the likelihood of defaults; (3) PPDAI was experiencing increasing delinquency rates, negatively affecting PPDAI's reserves; (4) PPDAI's purported "rapid growth" in the number and amount of loans had materially dropped off; and (5) PPDAI was providing online loans to college students despite a government ban on the practice.

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Class Period: February 8, 2017 to November 13, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 28, 2019

The Boeing Company allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company's new 737 MAX automated stall-prevention system was susceptible to deadly malfunctions; (ii) Boeing maintained inadequate internal controls to ensure the timely reporting and dissemination of such malfunctions; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On November 12, 2018, The Wall Street Journal published an article entitled "Boeing Withheld Information on 737 Model, According to Safety Experts and Others." Citing "safety experts involved in the investigation, as well as midlevel FAA [Federal Aviation Administration] officials," the article reported that Boeing "withheld information about potential hazards associated with a new flight-control feature suspected of playing a role in last month's fatal Lion Air jet crash." Following the publication of the Wall Street Journal article, Boeing's stock price plummeted from a close of $357.03 on November 12, 2018, to a recent low of $312.32 on November 23, 2018.

Aphria Inc. (NYSE:APHA)

Class Period: July 17, 2018 to December 4, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 4, 2019

The lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, Aphria Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Latin American assets acquired by the Company lacked adequate licenses to operate and were overvalued; (2) the acquisition of the Latin American assets would enrich the Company's CEO and other insiders at the expense of shareholders; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Class Period: March 3, 2016 to December 5, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 11, 2019

The complaint alleges that during the class period Teladoc Health, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Mark Hirschhorn was engaged in an inappropriate sexual relationship with a subordinate; (ii) Hirschhorn and this subordinate engaged in insider trading to provide themselves with undue benefits; (iii) Hirschhorn caused the subordinate to receive promotions for which she was unqualified, thereby negatively impacting the Company's operations; (iv) the Company's enforcement of its own purported employment and trading policies were inadequate to prevent the foregoing conduct; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

