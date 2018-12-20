CLASS ACTION UPDATE for IGCC, FIT and RYAAY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

India Globalization Capital Inc. (OTC:IGCC)

Class Period: October 25, 2017 - October 29, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 2, 2019

Allegations: India Globalization Capital Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) India Globalization's business model was in a state of change in order to lure potential blockchain and cannabis investors; (2) India Globalization had overstated the benefits of its relationships with manufacturers, partners, and distributors in order to inflate the Company's potential commercial success in the blockchain and cannabis markets; (3) as a result, the NYSE delisted India Globalization's shares from their exchange; and (4) consequently, Defendants' statements about India Globalization's business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

On October 29, 2018 India Globalization announced that NYSE Regulation would begin the process of delisting the Company and trading would halt immediately.

Fitbit Inc. (NYSE:FIT)

Class Period: August 2, 2016 - January 30, 2017

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 31, 2018

Allegations: Fitbit Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the company was struggling to transition its mission and differentiate itself from Apple Inc. and other competitors; (2) as such, the Company was experiencing increased competition; (3) as a result, demand and sell-through for the Company's existing and new products were being negatively impacted; (4) as a result, the Company's sales and financial results were weakening, and growth was slowing; (5) the Company's financial guidance was overstated; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements during the Class Period about Fitbit's business, operations, financial results and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Class Period: Purchasers of American Depositary Shares May 30, 2017 - September 28, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 9, 2019

Allegations: Ryanair Holdings plc made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (a) the Company had experienced a breakdown in relations with its employees amidst their growing dissatisfaction with working conditions, lack of benefits, exploitative contracts and management hostility; (b) the Company's pilots and/or cabin crews had sought union recognition or collectivization in several key markets and employees had internally expressed widespread discontent with the Company's collective bargaining units; (c) the Company was experiencing elevated and increasing employee turnover, which had resulted in the loss of hundreds of qualified and skilled employees to competitor airlines; (d) the Company's newly negotiated contracts had not ameliorated employee discontent or "locked away" employee wage growth for three or four years, but rather, defendants were aware that pilot and cabin crew contracts had to be reformulated to significantly increase pay and benefits, comply with local labor laws and provide other worker concessions to enable Ryanair to hire and retain sufficient qualified employees to meet operational targets; (e) because of the aforementioned, the Company was unable to hire sufficient pilots to meet expected demand and was thereby exposed to increased risk of flight cancellations, loss of reputational assets and increased costs from flight disruptions; (f) because of the aforementioned, the Company's historical operating model and profit growth were not sustainable; and (g) the Company could not meet internal earnings expectations.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

