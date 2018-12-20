LG SIGNATURE to Host Immersive Art Exhibit in Miami

MIAMI, Dec. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LG SIGNATURE, the ultra-premium home appliance and electronics brand from LG Electronics, will host an immersive art exhibit in Miami, featuring collaborations with Maxim Zhestkov, Gabe Barcia-Colombo, Biet Simkin and Vincent Houze.



The exhibit - HOUSE of LG SIGNATURE - will provide tastemakers and art enthusiasts the opportunity to experience "The Art of Essence" through a series of immersive experiences, produced in collaboration with four renowned artists, working in their respective medium and with each highlighting an LG SIGNATURE product:

OLED W8 TV - Taking inspiration from these award-winning "wallpaper" OLED TVs, Filmmaker Maxim Zhestkov takes visitors on a visual journey from perfect black to perfect color, spotlighting the beauty and power of these incredible displays.

- Taking inspiration from these award-winning "wallpaper" OLED TVs, Filmmaker Maxim Zhestkov takes visitors on a visual journey from perfect black to perfect color, spotlighting the beauty and power of these incredible displays. InstaView Refrigerator - Here the inspiration is guided by the magic behind the InstaView technology and the convenience of Easy Open technology. Guests will be met with a standalone sculpture in the center of the room with opaque windows revealing 3D sculptural projection works from artist Gabe Barcia-Colombo.

- Here the inspiration is guided by the magic behind the InstaView technology and the convenience of Easy Open technology. Guests will be met with a standalone sculpture in the center of the room with opaque windows revealing 3D sculptural projection works from artist Gabe Barcia-Colombo. Washer/Dryer -The intersection of form, motion and silence is the source of inspiration for the installation, where guests will enter a refined space that draws from the unique ergonomic design of this sleek combination washer/dryer. A soundscape experience will emerge, led by spiritual teacher and author Biet Simkin, taking guests on an auditory journey from silence to soothing sound and back.

-The intersection of form, motion and silence is the source of inspiration for the installation, where guests will enter a refined space that draws from the unique ergonomic design of this sleek combination washer/dryer. A soundscape experience will emerge, led by spiritual teacher and author Biet Simkin, taking guests on an auditory journey from silence to soothing sound and back. Air Purifier - The final room in the HOUSE of LG SIGNATURE will feature an immersive and interactive fluid projection installation by multimedia artist Vincent Houze. The installation artistically illustrates the visualized air purification offered in the LG SIGNATURE Air Purifier Rain View Window.

"My musical piece featured at House of LG SIGNATURE shows that meditation can be sensuous, exciting and alive," collaboration partner Simkin said. "It's nice to see LG SIGNATURE is doing their part in achieving that same notion in their technology, producing a genuinely innovative result."

Following this immersive journey, VIP guests will experience the six-product LG SIGNATURE collection displayed in a gallery format, and interact firsthand with the ultra-premium home appliances and electronics that take form and function to the next level for the most discerning consumer.

"The HOUSE of LG SIGNATURE is a direct reflection of the brand's desire to showcase our technology in a way that's artfully designed to match our clients' refined lifestyles," says David VanderWaal, LG Electronics USA's senior vice president of marketing. "What better place to engage those with a discerning eye and hunger for artistic experiences than with the art community in Miami."

The HOUSE of LG SIGNATURE, 425 NW 26th St. in Miami, was open to the public from Dec. 7 through Dec. 9 (3 to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday; 12 noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday).

Throughout the weekend, a team of brand ambassadors on custom-branded LG SIGNATURE cruiser bicycles will ride around high foot traffic areas in South Beach, including Lincoln Road and Collins Avenue, distributing keys on branded LG SIGNATURE key-chains. Recipients will be encouraged to visit the HOUSE of LG SIGNATURE to try their luck at winning a variety of prizes, including LG products and the cruiser bikes themselves. Among the premium giveaways are a Le Creuset Cast Iron and Stoneware set, Goa brushed gold cutlery, and personal styling services from Trunk Club.

On Friday, the HOUSE of LG SIGNATURE will host a mixology class, sponsored by Patron. The exclusive class will center on the art of the cocktail with local mixologists teaching guests how to craft the perfect cocktail and margarita. Each guest is welcomed with a complimentary Patron mixed cocktail. They are then invited in small groups to join a hands-on experience lead by master mixologists. The class will conclude with an exclusive happy hour featuring a tasting of Patron and LG SIGNATURE-inspired drinks.

To learn more about each of the LG SIGNATURE products, please visit: www.lg.com/us/lg-signature

About LG SIGNATURE

LG SIGNATURE is a luxury brand from global innovator LG Electronics. LG SIGNATURE is designed to provide a state-of-the-art living experience that feels pure, sophisticated and luxurious. The distinctive new LG SIGNATURE products are designed with their true essence in mind – streamlined to focus on each product's essential function while maintaining the LG SIGNATURE's modern, signature design.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $55 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, mobile phones, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, solar energy solutions and vehicle components. The "Life's Good" marketing theme encompasses how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. LG is a 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence. www.LG.com .

