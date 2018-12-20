B.O.S.' Supply Chain Division Receives Orders Totaling $540,000 from a New Customer in a New Market

RISHON LEZION, Israel, Dec. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. ("BOS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:BOSC), a leading Israeli provider of RFID and Mobile solutions and a global provider of Supply Chain solutions to enterprises, announced today that its Supply Chain Division has received $540,000 in orders from a new customer, an electronics manufacturer, in Latvia. The orders, for electronic components, are expected to be delivered during 2019–2020.



Avidan Zelicovski, BOS' President, stated: "We're very pleased to begin working with a new customer in a country we've not had exposure to before. Our Supply Chain business outside of Israel has shown strong momentum in the first nine months of 2018, with revenues reaching a record 52% of the total Supply Chain division revenues."

About BOS

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (BOSC) is a leading Israeli provider of RFID and Mobile solutions and a global provider of Supply Chain solutions to enterprises. BOS' RFID and Mobile division offers both turnkey integration services as well as stand-alone products, including best-of-breed RFID and AIDC hardware and communications equipment, BOS middleware and industry-specific software applications. The Company's Supply Chain division provides electronic components consolidation services to the aerospace, defense, medical and telecommunications industries as well as to enterprise customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.boscorporate.com.

Safe Harbor Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

