Endocyte Stockholders Approve Merger Agreement with Novartis AG

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind., Dec. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endocyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECYT) ("Endocyte"), a biopharmaceutical company developing targeted therapeutics for cancer treatment, today announced that at its Special Meeting of Stockholders held earlier today, Endocyte's stockholders approved the adoption of the merger agreement pursuant to which Novartis AG will acquire Endocyte for $24 per share, or a total equity value of approximately $2.1 billion, in cash.



Approximately 99.8% of the votes cast at the meeting voted to approve the adoption of the merger agreement, representing approximately 69.5% of Endocyte's outstanding common stock as of the record date for the Special Meeting of Stockholders.

Subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, the proposed merger is expected to close on or about December 21, 2018.

About Endocyte

Endocyte is a biopharmaceutical company and leader in developing targeted therapies for the personalized treatment of cancer. The company's drug conjugation technology targets therapeutics and companion imaging agents specifically to the site of diseased cells. Endocyte's lead program is a prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted radioligand therapy, 177Lu-PSMA-617, in phase 3 for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) for PSMA-positive patients. For additional information, please visit Endocyte's website at www.endocyte.com .

