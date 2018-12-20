NexOptic Unveils Disruptive Lightweight, Digital Binocular Technology at CES

For the audio version of today's news release please visit https://nexoptic.com/news/

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexOptic Technology Corp. ("NexOptic" or the "Company") (TSX:NXO) (OTCQX:NXOPF) (FRANKFURT: E3O1), a pioneer in the category of digital lens technologies and artificial intelligence ("AI"), will be unveiling DoubleTake™, its revolutionary binocular, at the Consumer Electronic Show (CES, January 8-11) in Las Vegas. Since 1967, CES has become the most significant stage for next-generation products to be introduced to the world's marketplace.

What separates DoubleTake™ from any other binocular product is its Blade Optics™ technology. NexOptic's patented and patent-pending suite of optical technologies has put the power of a telescope in a rugged handheld device. By utilizing dual lenses, one wide-field and one narrow-field, DoubleTake™ makes finding, focusing, and zooming in on objects far quicker, easier and more enjoyable than when using conventional products. It digitally supports 4K video, 12 MP photos, and audio with an SD card slot option. Users can also wirelessly share their media and/or display screen with smartphones. See the product in use here.

"DoubleTake™ is ideal for outdoor enthusiasts such as boaters, birders, hikers, and hunters. It's also perfect for watching sports events, taking on vacations, or to make that back-row seat a front-row seat," said John Daugela, CEO of NexOptic.

To help the company reach its target audience, NexOptic has hired Elevator North, LLC out of Hingham, MA. to lead its media relations and brand activation efforts. Members of the media will have their first opportunity to learn about NexOptic at CES Unveiled on January 6 at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.

"NexOptic has developed a breakthrough technology that could make traditional binoculars obsolete," said Mark Tedeschi, Chief Marketing Officer at Elevator North. "We're thrilled to join their talented team and help tell their story to a wide range of markets." The company is on track to begin selling DoubleTake™ to consumers in 2019.

"Elevator North has a long history working with brands that speak to active, tech-savvy consumers, and we're happy to have them on the team so they can start telling our story to key dealers and targeted consumers," said Daugela.

If you'd like to schedule a meeting to preview NexOptic at CES, please contact Matt Fitzgerald at Elevator North, 781-740-4050 or at mfitzgerald@elevator-north.com . NexOptic will be exhibiting in the Sands, Hall G Booth 53358. For Sales inquiries contact Kerri McTaggart at 604-669-7330, Ext 304 or kerri.mctaggart@nexoptic.com

Elevator North of Hingham, MA are proven experts in getting their clients in front of the right audiences. They artfully package the spirit of the brands they represent, with a variety of creative services and marketing technologies. Their disciplined, analytical process insures that launches and subsequent campaigns work to their maximum potential.

NexOptic is an innovative optical development company, which aims to enhance the way we view the world around us. NexOptic is aggressively pursuing a multi-pronged optical innovation strategy. The Company is engineering its first consumer product for the growing outdoor recreation market, as well as refining its demonstration lens prototype for smartphones and has created cutting-edge artificial intelligence that significantly reduces image noise and motion blur common in poor lighting environments.

Utilizing Blade Optics™, the Company's developing suite of optical technologies, NexOptic can increase aperture sizes within given depth constraints of various imaging applications. Increasing the aperture size enables a lens system to have an improved diffraction limit, providing greatly increased resolution. Blade Optics™ refers to NexOptic's lens designs, algorithms, and mechanics, which vary from patented to patent-pending, and includes all of the Company's intellectual property and know-how.

NexOptic trades on the TSX Venture as "NXO," on the OTCQX under the symbol "NXOPF," and on Frankfurt as "E3O1." More information is available at www.nexoptic.com

