Green Builder Media Announces The Align Project at the Consumer Electronics Show

Lake City, CO, Dec. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Builder Media is bringing The Align Project, a traveling demonstration project, to the CES show at the Las Vegas Convention Center (January 8-11). The Align Project exhibit will challenge entrenched ideas about how we live in the United States and offer suggestions for how we can align our lifestyles with our changing socio-economic and environmental realities.



Through The Align Project, we explore how we can harmonize our spaces, technology, finances, and mobility solutions with our health and wellness, enabling us to live with grace and age with dignity. The cornerstone of The Align Project is a small footprint, prefab, solar-powered, connected home that is precision-engineered not only to take advantage of every square foot of living space, but also to respond to the occupant's preferences and behaviors, all while optimizing performance and resource use behind the scenes.



A few years ago, this type of integrated technology was only a pipedream. Until recently, we were in a phase that technology entrepreneur Jason Jaynes calls the "Mindless Home," in which a homeowner cobbled together a smattering of devices, all with separate apps and functionality. Jaynes asserts that, due to technology platforms like Google Home and Amazon Alexa with voice control that can integrate devices together, we've entered the "Managed Home" phase, offering a much more streamlined experience for homeowners.



However, The Align Project goes a step further, entering into the realm of the "Intuitive Home," where all of the smart home technology is methodically designed and built into the home, connecting the central platform with devices, HVAC, water heating, lighting, water monitoring, appliances, irrigation, and more not just to respond to the homeowner's commands, but to teach itself to optimize home performance, even without human intervention.



"In an Intuitive Home," Jaynes says, "the homeowner doesn't have to install anything, configure anything, or program anything. Since the technology comes with the home, all the occupant needs to do is set passwords and preferences, like with a smart phone."



To achieve this level of responsiveness and connectivity, The Align Project relies on Loxone's sophisticated technology platform to control lights, switches, plugs, and more, and also seamlessly connects with other systems and devices, such as:





The Align Project is headed to the Consumer Electronics Show. It boasts an unbelievable combo of tech and design, all in a right-sized space.



The Rheem ductless mini-split HVAC system and hybrid electric water heater

Flo leak detection system (which measures water flow, water pressure, and temperature and sends real-time alerts or shuts off water if a leak is detected)

Aware indoor air quality monitor (which measures air temperature, CO2, humidity, dust, and VOCs)

Delta smart ventilation fan

Andersen Yale Assure smart locks

The home also features a comprehensive solar system, with a super-efficient array of Jinko solar panels and a Tabuchi Eco-Intelligent Battery System (an all-in-one storage battery and inverter with energy monitoring software that enables a homeowner to monitor energy production, storage, and usage.) The home even connects with a Toyota Prius Prime (electric vehicle) through Alexa, so that the occupant can use voice control to turn on routines remotely when arriving home after being away.

If you're planning to attend CES in Las Vegas on January 8-11, please let us know and we'll schedule a private tour of The Align Project.



