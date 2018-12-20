CV Sciences, Inc. to Present at Biotech Showcase™ Investor Conference on January 7th in San Francisco

The Company's executive team to meet with investors at one of industry's largest annual healthcare conferences

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI) preeminent supplier and manufacturer of its industry dominating brand of finished products, PlusCBD Oil™, announced today its participation as a presenter at the Biotech Showcase™ investor and networking conference on Monday, January 7, 2019 at 3 p.m. PST at San Francisco's Hilton Union Square.



Now in its eleventh year, Biotech Showcase™ is a fast-growing conference that provides company management an opportunity to interact with investors, sector analysts, bankers and industry professionals.

"Biotech Showcase™ boasts a strong attendance of international investors, many of whom will be hearing our business model and investment opportunity for the first time," stated Chief Executive Officer Joseph Dowling. "The event is considered a critical early benchmark for investors in the new year that want to follow high growth opportunities in the small-cap biotech sector and we are excited to be utilizing this platform to communicate our recent strong quarterly growth announcement that included record sales, record gross profit and record GAAP Net Income."

"Our PlusCBD Oil™ brand of products have generated triple-digit year-over-year revenue growth," continued Mr. Dowling. "At this event, we will also give an update on our proprietary lead drug development candidate CVSI-007, which addresses the multibillion-dollar smokeless tobacco-use and addiction market."

About CV Sciences, Inc.

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: CVSI ) operates two distinct business segments: a drug development division focused on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics utilizing synthetic CBD; and a consumer product division focused on manufacturing, marketing and selling plant-based CBD products (PlusCBD Oil™) to a range of market sectors. CV Sciences, Inc. has primary offices and facilities in San Diego, California; and Las Vegas, Nevada. Additional information is available from OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.cvsciences.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

