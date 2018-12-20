Matinas BioPharma to Present at Biotech Showcase 2019

– Presentation with live audio webcast Monday, January 7th at 3:30 PM PST –



BEDMINSTER, N.J., Dec. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE AMER: MTNB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Jerome D. Jabbour, Chief Executive Officer, will present at Biotech Showcase 2019 on Monday, January 7, 2019 at 3:30 PM PST in San Francisco, CA.

As part of his presentation, Mr. Jabbour will provide a corporate update and will discuss MAT9001, the Company's proprietary prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid-based composition, comprised of eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA), docosapentaenoic acid (DPA), a highly potent but less prevalent omega-3 fatty acid with very unique properties, and other omega-3 fatty acids. MAT9001 was developed based on the newest scientific advancements in the field, incorporating and building upon the knowledge of almost 40 years of scientific research in the omega-3 discipline. The Company recently announced the formation of a Scientific Advisory Board to guide clinical development strategy of its potential best-in-class prescription-only omega-3, MAT9001, and appointed three internationally renowned experts as its first members. Matinas is developing MAT9001 for therapeutic applications in the cardiovascular and metabolic fields with the support of a world-class team of clinical key opinion leaders and regulatory consultants.

Additionally, Mr. Jabbour will discuss the Company's differentiated LNC drug delivery platform which offers an intracellular drug delivery solution with potential advantages for a range of therapeutics, including small molecules, nucleic acid polymers, proteins, peptides, vaccines, as well as the targeted delivery of gene editing technologies, including the Company's pipeline candidates, MAT2203 and MAT2501.

Mr. Jabbour will be joined by Theresa Matkovits, Ph.D., Chief Development Officer of Matinas. In addition to the presentation, management will also be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investor community who are registered to attend the conference.

The team will also conduct business development partnering meetings throughout the conference. Interested parties may contact BD@matinasbiopharma.com to schedule meetings.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events page of the Investors section of the Company's website ( www.matinasbiopharma.com ). A webcast replay will be accessible for 90 days following the live presentation.

About Matinas BioPharma



Matinas BioPharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on (i) the development of MAT9001 for abnormalities in blood lipids, referred to as dyslipidemia, and the treatment of cardiovascular and metabolic disease, and (ii) enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using our unique and proprietary, lipid nano-crystal ("LNC") platform technology, including development of MAT2203, our lead antifungal platform drug candidate.

The Company is actively pursuing the development of MAT9001 with the support of a world-class team of clinical key opinion leaders and regulatory consultants. MAT9001 is a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid-based composition, comprised primarily of EPA and DPA, under development for hypertriglyceridemia, which has shown superiority versus Vascepa® (icosapent ethyl) in reducing serum triglycerides, Total- and Non-HDL-Cholesterol, apolipoprotein CIII and PCSK9 levels.

In addition, the Company's proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid-crystal nano-particle cochleates to nano-encapsulate small molecules, nucleic acid polymers, vaccines and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic and orally bioavailable.



For more information, please visit www.matinasbiopharma.com and connect with the Company on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Forward Looking Statements: This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including those relating to the Company's anticipated capital and liquidity needs, strategic focus and the future development of its product candidates, including MAT9001 and MAT2203, the anticipated timing of regulatory submissions, the anticipated timing of clinical studies, the anticipated timing of regulatory interactions, the Company's ability to identify and pursue development and partnership opportunities for its products or platform delivery technology on favorable terms, if at all, and the ability to obtain required regulatory approval and other statements that are predictive in nature, that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "could," "believes," "estimates" and similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, our ability to obtain additional capital to meet our liquidity needs on acceptable terms, or at all, including the additional capital which will be necessary to complete the clinical trials of our product candidates; our ability to successfully complete research and further development and commercialization of our product candidates; the uncertainties inherent in clinical testing; the timing, cost and uncertainty of obtaining regulatory approvals; our ability to protect the Company's intellectual property; the loss of any executive officers or key personnel or consultants; competition; changes in the regulatory landscape or the imposition of regulations that affect the Company's products; and the other factors listed under "Risk Factors" in our filings with the SEC, including Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Except as may be required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Matinas BioPharma's product candidates are all in a development stage and are not available for sale or use.

