miRagen Therapeutics to Present New Cobomarsen Clinical Trial Data for Adult T-Cell Leukemia/Lymphoma and Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma at the 11th Annual T-Cell Lymphoma Forum

BOULDER, Colo., Dec. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- miRagen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapies, today announced that it will present new data from its Phase 1 trial of cobomarsen in HTLV-1 associated adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma (ATLL) as well as its Phase 1 trial of cobomarsen in patients with mycosis fungoides, the most common form of cutaneous T-cell (CTCL) at the 11th Annual T-Cell Lymphoma Forum, which is being held in La Jolla, CA, from January 10th-12th.



Presentation Details:

Oral presentation: Cobomarsen, an emerging potential treatment for patients with miR-155 elevated cancers

Date: January 12, 2019 Presentation Time: 10:25 a.m. PT Location: Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines

Date: Friday, January 11, 2019 Presentation Time: 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. PT Location: Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines

Date: Friday, January 11, 2019 Presentation Time: 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. PT Location: Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines

For additional information, please visit the T-Cell Lymphoma Forum website: www.tcellforum.com

About cobomarsen

Cobomarsen is an inhibitor of microRNA-155. In CTCL, as well as certain other blood cancers, microRNA-155 is present at abnormally high levels and may play a role in the proliferation of blood and lymph cells. miRagen believes therapeutic inhibition of microRNA-155 may reduce aberrant cell proliferation and tumor growth characteristics of certain types of cancer. The Company is currently evaluating cobomarsen in three oncology indications within the current Phase 1 trial, including adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma (ATLL), diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

The Company's global Phase 2 SOLAR trial for cobomarsen in patients diagnosed with cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL) is in the startup phase with the first 4 clinical sites in the United States open for enrollment with initial dosing expected by early 2019. The SOLAR trial will evaluate the safety and efficacy of cobomarsen given by intravenous infusion in an active control comparison trial versus ZOLINZA (vorinostat). Based on discussions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, miRagen believes the results from the SOLAR trial could allow the Company to apply for accelerated approval in the United States.

About Mycosis Fungoides

MF is a slow growing form of cancer, and is the most common form of CTCL. Symptoms of MF include rash, tumors, skin lesions and itchy skin. In about 10 percent of cases, the disease can progress to lymph nodes and internal organs. In the U.S., the prevalence of MF is estimated to be around 16,000-20,000 cases, with 3,000 new diagnoses each year.

About ATLL

ATLL is a blood cell malignancy that develops in patients after prolonged infection with the virus, HTLV1. Literature suggests that the infection with HTLV1 as well as the subsequent malignancies may be associated with elevation in the expression of microRNA-155, the target of cobomarsen. The disease presents in multiple forms, but the most lethal include the acute leukemic form and the lymphomatous version. Although the disease is rare, these two manifestations lack good treatment options, and once the diagnosis is made, average life expectancy is approximately 4 months for the acute leukemic form and approximately 10 months for the lymphomatous variety.

About miRagen Therapeutics, Inc.

miRagen Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. miRagen has three clinical stage product candidates, cobomarsen (MRG-106), remlarsen (MRG-201), and MRG-110. miRagen's clinical product candidate for the treatment of certain cancers, cobomarsen, is an inhibitor of microRNA-155, which is found at abnormally high levels in malignant cells of several blood cancers, as well as certain cells involved in inflammation. miRagen's clinical product candidate for the treatment of pathological fibrosis, remlarsen, is a replacement for microRNA-29, which is found at abnormally low levels in a number of pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, cardiac, renal, hepatic, pulmonary and ocular fibrosis, as well as systemic sclerosis. MRG-110, an inhibitor of microRNA-92, is being developed under a license and collaboration agreement with Servier for the treatment of heart failure and other ischemic disease. In addition to these programs, miRagen is developing a pipeline of preclinical product candidates. The goal of miRagen's translational medicine strategy is to progress rapidly to first-in-human studies once it has established the pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamic, safety and manufacturability of the product candidate in preclinical studies. For more information, please visit www.miragen.com .

For information on clinical trials please visit www.clinicaltrials.gov .

