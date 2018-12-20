Internet Reputation Brings New Rigor to Brand Reputation Audits

DENVER, Colo., Dec. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Internet Reputation (a subsidiary of Marca Global LLC) today announced a new custom brand reputation audit offering.

The offering is designed to give executive-level reputation management clients and their organizations a precise picture of every factor impacting their reputation—and a better roadmap for not only addressing short-term issues (persistent negative coverage, e.g.), but improving brand equity and earnings for the long term.

"The online reputation management (ORM) landscape is rife with unregulated, short-term ‘reputation fixers' whose prices, ethics and results vary wildly," said Campbell Donohue, Internet Reputation's Digital Solutions Manager. "We want to set a new standard of rigor and accountability in how we assess the true state of an online reputation and provide the most actionable picture possible."

Internet Reputation's new brand reputation audit is built on proprietary technology and includes:

• Holistic, in-depth analysis of online reputation and brand footprints for key executives on all three major search engines (Google, Bing, Yahoo!)

• Establishing granular causality between all factors impacting online reputation and market credibility, brand awareness and likelihood of conversion and decision to purchase

• Analysis of company/personal performance across hundreds of keyword variations—including micro-positioning against key industry competitors

"ORM initiatives are typically reactive," added Donohue. "ORM providers are engaged to fix a handful of negative listings that have hit leadership's radar. Suppressing these listings can be a good first step, but they're usually only the tip of the iceberg in a universe of variables that are impacting how a company or person is perceived. We want to help people get their arms around these variables and take the correct actions to not just put out fires, but better position brands and people for future growth."

###

About Internet Reputation

Internet Reputation is a pioneering ORM (online reputation management) firm specializing in online crisis management situations. Our unparalleled in-house SEM (search engine management), SEO (search engine optimization), analytics, media, and digital expertise means individuals and companies can take back control of their online reputations, swiftly remove negative listings and prevent future online attacks. Find out more about how our industry-leading talent, technology, and methodology combine to protect online privacy and fortify both personal and organizational brands in the face of 21st century reputational threats.





Nate Warren Marca Global LLC 7202444734 Nathan@MarcaGlobal.us