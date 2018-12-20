Christopher Engman, Account Based Marketing Pioneer and Megadeals Sales Leader, Joins Proof Analytics as Chief Revenue Officer and Chief Marketing Officer

NEW YORK and STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Dec. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Christopher Engman , a global technology entrepreneur, investor, author and expert in driving rapid revenue growth, has joined Proof Analytics as chief revenue officer and chief marketing officer. He also will serve as president of the company's European subsidiary.



At the same time, Engman's family office completed a multi-million-dollar investment in Proof that significantly increases the company's valuation.

"Proof is one of the most compelling and exciting software companies that I've seen," Engman said. "Proof answers the three main questions CEOs, CFOs, CROs and CMOs have regarding their go-to-market investments: ‘1. How should we balance the costs between sales and marketing? 2. Which of my marketing categories should we increase, decrease, add or take away? 3. How do the various marketing and sales activities contribute to revenue, profit and cashflow?' Founded by a team of very experienced leaders and operators, Proof is rooted in more than a decade of proving marketing's value to C-suites. Under Mark Stouse's leadership, the team has delivered amazing customer and shareholder value in a short period of time. Proof is poised for serious growth, and I am thrilled to be a part of the future of this company as both a major investor and a member of the leadership team."

Proof Chairman and CEO Mark Stouse said, "Christopher has a lengthy entrepreneurial track record, including substantial experience as an operator and investor in early-stage technology startups and scaleups. After his account-based marketing software company Vendemore was purchased by Swedish data giant Bisnode AB , Christopher invested early in Swedish clean energy company Climeon before joining it as chief revenue officer and chief marketing officer. Under Christopher's leadership, Climeon saw its contracted business ramp from $3 million in 2016 to $90 million in 2018. The investment by the Engman family office is a tremendous vote of confidence but having Christopher as an important part of the Proof team is a real coup."

Engman been an advisor to Proof since early 2016. In his new role, he will report to Mark Stouse.

About Proof

Every business wants to know the value of their marketing investment, and every marketing team wants to prove their worth. Proof bridges the ROI and value gap between CFOs and CMOs, automating rock-solid cause-and-effect analytics to transform common performance metrics into dynamic, boardroom-ready portraits of business acceleration and financial impact. www.proofanalytics.ai

