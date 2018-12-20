Avivagen Announces Proposed Extension of Warrants

OTTAWA, Dec. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avivagen Inc. (TSXV:VIV) ("Avivagen" or "Corporation"), a world leader in natural alternatives to antibiotics with its OxC-beta™ technology, today announced that it will be requesting approval from the TSX Venture Exchange for the extension of the expiration date of warrants exercisable to purchase 1,163,738 common shares at $1.00 per share which were originally issued on December 16, 2014 and warrants exercisable to purchase 2,774,991 common shares at $0.90 per share which were originally issued on June 1, 2016. These warrants currently have an expiration date of January 31, 2019. Subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, the new date of expiry of these warrants will be October 30, 2019. All other terms of such warrants will remain unchanged.



About Avivagen

Avivagen is a life sciences corporation focused on developing and commercializing products for livestock, companion animal and human applications that, by safely supporting immune function, promote general health and performance. It is a public corporation traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol VIV and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, based in partnership facilities of the National Research Council of Canada and Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island. For more information, visit www.avivagen.com. The contents of the website are expressly not incorporated by reference in this press release.

About OxC-beta™ Technology and OxC-beta™ Livestock

Avivagen's OxC-beta™ technology is derived from Avivagen discoveries about carotenoids, compounds that give certain fruits and vegetables their bright colours, and is a non-antibiotic means of maintaining optimal health and growth. OxC-beta™ Livestock is a proprietary product shown to be effective and economic in replacing the antibiotics commonly added to livestock feeds. OxC-beta™ Livestock is currently registered and available for sale in the Philippines, Taiwan, New Zealand and Thailand. Avivagen's OxC-beta™ Livestock product is safe, effective and could fulfill the global mandate to remove all in-feed antibiotics as growth promoters. Numerous international livestock trials with poultry and swine using OxC-beta™ Livestock have proven that the product performs as well as, and, sometimes, in some aspects, better than in-feed antibiotics.

About Vivamune™ Health Chews (Vivamune)

Vivamune is an all-in-one chew that can dramatically simplify a pet's supplement routine. Featuring a newly-discovered, novel immune-supporting active ingredient, OxC-beta™, Vivamune targets joints, skin and digestive health all in a single, tasty chew a pet will love. For more information, visit www.vivamunehealth.com.

