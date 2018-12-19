Dynasil Corporation Schedules Fiscal 2018 Financial Results Conference Call

Company to Webcast Conference Call Live at 5:00 p.m. ET on December 26

NEWTON, Mass., Dec. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynasil Corporation of America (NASDAQ:DYSL) plans to release financial results for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018 on Friday, December 21 and management will host a conference call for investors and analysts on Wednesday, December 26 at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Those who wish to listen should visit the event page or the Investor Information section of the Company's website at www.dynasil.com. You also can participate by dialing (toll free) 1-866-688-3138 or (international callers) 1-574-990-2948. For interested individuals unable to join the live conference call, a webcast replay will be available on the Company's website for one year.

About Dynasil

Dynasil Corporation of America (NASDAQ:DYSL) develops and manufactures optics and photonics products, optical detection and analysis technology and components for the homeland security, medical and industrial markets. Combining world-class expertise in research and materials science with extensive experience in manufacturing and product development, Dynasil is selling and continuing to develop products for dual-mode radiation detection solutions for security and commercial applications and sensors for non-destructive testing. Dynasil has an impressive and growing portfolio of issued and pending U.S. patents. The Company is based in Newton, Massachusetts, with additional operations in Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York and the United Kingdom. More information about the Company is available at www.dynasil.com.

Contacts:

Patty Kehe

Dynasil Corporation of America

Phone: 617.668.6855

Email: pkehe@dynasil.com