Allied Announces Closing of Acquisition in Montréal

TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:AP) announced today that it has completed the previously announced acquisition of 644 Courcelle Street in Montréal. In the fourth quarter, Allied completed six strategic in-fill acquisitions for an aggregate purchase price of $125 million, one in Toronto, one in Calgary, three in Vancouver and one in Montréal.



About Allied

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

