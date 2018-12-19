Safeware Is Excited to Welcome Kris Davis as Its Newest Program Development Manager

Dublin, Ohio, Dec. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Kris Davis is the former manager of the University of Oklahoma's One University Store, where he served as the tech buyer and liaison between the store and Safeware for four years.









Safeware, a leading provider of product protection and extended warranty solutions, is pleased to welcome a new Program Development Manager to its ranks. As the company's Campus Store Program continues to evolve, this addition to the team will help solidify its commitment to growing and innovating in this unique market.

Kris Davis is the former manager of the University of Oklahoma's One University Store, where he served as the tech buyer and liaison between the store and Safeware for four years. Additionally, Davis oversaw all vendor relations and inventory management for the store. In his time with the University, Davis successfully implemented an all-new iPad 1:1 initiative for the Marching Band which quickly became nationally recognized in the performing arts world.

"Safeware is very fortunate to welcome Kris to the Safeware family as our newest Program Development Manager," says Safeware's Chief Executive Officer, Bryan Schutjer. "We are confident that Kris' proven commitment to innovation and relationship building will make him a great asset in serving our valued Campus Store Partners."

Davis will oversee relationships with Safeware's Campus Store Partners in 30 western states. He will focus upon creating new programs, supporting existing customers, training campus store staff members, promoting on-campus events, and developing new programs to continue increasing Safeware's footprint in the college market. Drawing on his extensive experience in the college space, Davis will be able to offer unparalleled insight and support to Safeware's partners.

Safeware's Campus Store network consists of over 800 colleges and universities that sell technology and protection plans in their campus stores. These plans offer students and faculty various lengths and types of coverage on their consumer electronics, allowing them to own their devices with confidence.





About Safeware

Having pioneered the technology insurance industry in 1982, Safeware is now one of the most recognized names in product protection. Safeware's innovative approach to insurance and extended warranty solutions has propelled the company into multiple industries including education, corporate technology, fitness, furniture and appliances. By allowing partners to customize coverage based on their unique needs, Safeware provides best-in-class programs allowing customers to own their products with confidence.

Learn more about Safeware online at www.safeware.com or by calling 1.800.800.1492.

Attachment

Stephanie Wise Safeware 614.781.2592 swise@safeware.com