NeuroMetrix to Present at Upcoming Biotech Showcase 2019 In San Francisco

WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) announced today that Shai N. Gozani M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at the Biotech Showcase 2019 Conference at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square on Monday, January 7, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. (Pacific). A live webcast will be available on the investor relations page at www.NeuroMetrix.com and will be archived after the event. Dr. Gozani will highlight the Company's Quell® Wearable Pain Relief Technology™ and provide an update on the Company's business activities.



About Biotech Showcase

Biotech Showcase™ is an investor and networking conference devoted to providing private and public biotechnology and the life sciences companies with an opportunity to present to, and meet with, investors and pharmaceutical executives in one place during the course of one of the industry's largest annual healthcare investor conferences. Investors and biopharmaceutical executives from around the world gather in San Francisco during the bellwether week which sets the tone for the coming year. Now in its eleventh year, this rapidly growing conference features multiple tracks of presenting companies, plenary sessions, workshops, networking, and an opportunity to schedule one-on-one meetings. Biotech Showcase is produced by Demy-Colton and EBD Group.

About Quell

Quell is an advanced, wearable technology for treating chronic pain. It can be worn during the day while active and at night while sleeping. Quell is drug-free and has been cleared by the FDA for treatment of chronic pain without a prescription. Quell has been shown in multiple clinical studies to relieve chronic pain and, in a published study*, 4 out of 5 users reported improvement in chronic pain. Quell users can personalize and manage therapy discreetly via the Quell app. Quell also offers health tracking relevant to chronic pain sufferers including pain, sleep, activity, and gait. Quell users can synchronize their data with the Quell Health Cloud™, which provides customized feedback and powers one of the world's largest chronic pain databases. Quell is available online and through select retailers. Visit QuellRelief.com for more information.

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix is a commercial stage, innovation driven healthcare company combining neurostimulation and digital medicine to address chronic health conditions including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes. The Company has two primary products. Quell is an over-the-counter wearable therapeutic device for chronic pain. DPNCheck® is a rapid point-of-care test for diabetic neuropathy which is the most common long-term complication of Type 2 diabetes. For more information, please visit www.NeuroMetrix.com.

NeuroMetrix, Inc.

Thomas T. Higgins, 781-314-2761

SVP and Chief Financial Officer

neurometrix.ir@neurometrix.com

Source: NeuroMetrix, Inc.