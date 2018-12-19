Kaseya Acquires IT Glue, World's Fastest Growing IT Documentation Platform

MIAMI and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaseya ® , the leading provider of complete IT infrastructure management solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) and internal IT organizations, today announced the completed acquisition of IT Glue ™, the market leader in IT documentation software.



IT Glue will continue to operate as a stand-alone, independent business-unit based out of its headquarters in Vancouver, British Columbia. With this announcement, IT Glue founder and CEO, Chris Day will step down from his role at IT Glue to pursue other opportunities while day-to-day operations of the company will continue to be led by IT Glue's existing management team.

Founded in 2013, IT Glue is used by over 5,000 MSPs in 30 countries, serving over 60,000 users and 500,000 businesses globally. Its award-winning IT documentation software is a proven, best practices-driven IT documentation platform designed to help MSPs and IT departments maximize the efficiency, transparency and consistency of their teams.

Over the past two years, the growing relationship between Kaseya and IT Glue has resulted in a number of overwhelmingly successful integration offerings and a reseller partnership between the two companies. With this acquisition, Kaseya now offers a full and complete integration of the IT Glue documentation offering into its industry-leading IT Complete suite of products. Through continued research and development, Kaseya and IT Glue will continue to empower MSPs worldwide with best-in-class IT efficiency, operations and documentation within the Kaseya IT Complete Unified MSP Growth Platform .

"Chris Day has created an amazing product and company with IT Glue. What this organization has been able to accomplish in a short period of time is a testament to not only Chris and his vision, but to the team he has built," said Fred Voccola, CEO of Kaseya. "We're very excited about this acquisition and the opportunity to continue to build on the great company and platform that exists at IT Glue."

Both IT Glue and Kaseya will remain open platforms dedicated to continuing their strong partnerships with technology vendors and platforms– and will continue to broaden their open platform, best-in-breed approach by consistently growing their combined technology partner ecosystems to meet the diverse needs of their global customer bases.

"At Kaseya, we recognize that most MSPs have a heterogeneous environment and leverage products from multiple vendors, and that isn't changing," stated Voccola. "In order to best support and assist our MSPs in growing their businesses and operating as efficiently as possible, we will continue our strategy to integrate with non-Kaseya products - including those which we compete with - to support the needs of our MSPs. This will be reflected in the way that IT Glue is managed moving forward. IT Glue will continue to run as a stand-alone, independent business, working, partnering, and integrating with all the various vendors in the community to ensure the continued success of our MSP partners."

"I'm super excited about the acquisition of IT Glue by Kaseya. IT Glue has always been a great product and now as part of Kaseya, it will get even better," said Tim Conkle, CEO, The 20. "Kaseya has consistently presented a customer-friendly, business-friendly approach to everything that they do - and are very easy to work with. As a Kaseya company, I'm confident that IT Glue will embrace the same approach to doing business with MSPs. Additionally, we're looking forward to an even more robust product offering from IT Glue in the future as Kaseya invests even more into the product."

"This is great news! We've been an IT Glue customer and heavy user since the very beginning," said Mark Shaw, CEO StoredTech. "While we use Kaseya VSA as our RMM platform - and leverage a number of other great Kaseya products - we also have non-Kaseya platforms in our product mix that are tightly integrated with IT Glue including Autotask, Datto, Meraki, Office 365, Auvik and Solarwinds MSP. I truly appreciate Kaseya's ability to maintain industry neutrality by offering an open-platform with tight integrations to other technology vendors so that MSPs have the choices they need to help them grow their individually unique businesses."

About IT Glue

IT Glue is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company based in Vancouver, Canada that provides a simple and secure IT documentation application for MSPs. The solution allows MSPs to document the IT assets centrally and in a standardized manner, enabling critical information to be stored securely yet easily accessible by those who need it, whenever they need it. IT Glue currently has over 5,000 partners in 30 countries, serving over 60,000 users and 500,000 businesses globally. For more information, visit: https://itglue.com/ and connect on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Kaseya

Kaseya is the leading provider of complete IT infrastructure management solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) and internal IT organizations. Through its industry leading platform, IT Complete™ and customer-centric approach, Kaseya delivers best in breed technologies that allow organizations to efficiently manage, secure, and backup IT. The Kaseya IT Complete platform is the industry's most comprehensive, integrated solution suite purposely engineered to help IT both run and grow the business. It empowers businesses to command all of IT centrally, easily manage remote and distributed environments, simplify backup and disaster recovery, and automate across IT management functions. Kaseya solutions manage over 10 million endpoints worldwide. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Kaseya is privately held with a presence in over 20 countries. Learn more at www.kaseya.com . Follow Kaseya on Twitter @KaseyaCorp

